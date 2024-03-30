Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

