Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

