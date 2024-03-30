Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

