Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

