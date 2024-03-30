Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

