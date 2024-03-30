Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,144 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Lamb Weston makes up 1.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

View Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.