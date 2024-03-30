Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $317.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

