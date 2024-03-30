Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Give Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) a C$1.60 Price Target

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.60 price objective by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 4.8 %

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.72 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

