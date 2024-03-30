Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $1.04 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.17.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

