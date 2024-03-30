Eight Capital Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

Shares of CVE QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

