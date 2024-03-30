Eight Capital Lowers Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.75

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CVE QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.