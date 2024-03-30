Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the February 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Engie Price Performance
Shares of ENGIY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Engie has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Engie Company Profile
