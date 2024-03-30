Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the February 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Engie Price Performance

Shares of ENGIY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. Engie has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.