Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lifted by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

About Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

