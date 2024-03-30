Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.11. 555,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,852,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.