EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

