Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAS

Cascades Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE CAS opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.36 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.21.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.