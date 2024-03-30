Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

CVBF opened at $17.84 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

