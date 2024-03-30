Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

BOKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

