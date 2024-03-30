Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ciena Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ciena in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $49.45 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,306. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

