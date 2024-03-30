Equities Analysts Set Expectations for THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

