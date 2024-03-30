Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESP opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.18. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $152,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

