Evercore ISI Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $43.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.