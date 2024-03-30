Evercore ISI Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.76.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $383.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 96.3% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

