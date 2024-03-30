Evercore ISI Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

