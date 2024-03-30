Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Up 5.8%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84. 498,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,263,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 22.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Mounts Gonzales bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $458,207. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.