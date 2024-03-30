Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELAP opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELAP. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

