Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $22,207.57 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.84 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

