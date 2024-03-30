F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 3rd

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2313 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XFIX opened at $51.91 on Friday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.