Faheem Hasnain Sells 23,172 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GOSS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $266.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

