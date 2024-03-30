Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,249.61 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $664.41 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,268.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,106.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,407,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

