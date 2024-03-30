FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $36.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $13,000,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,237,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,060,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

FBK opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

