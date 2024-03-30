Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the February 29th total of 499,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Femasys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

