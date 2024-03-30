Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.82

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 11005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

