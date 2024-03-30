Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREL. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

