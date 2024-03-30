Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 2424773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

