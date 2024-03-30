Financial Comparison: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and Prenetics Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,381.48%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI.

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A -42.21% 1.73% Prenetics Global -55.31% -3.89% -3.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and Prenetics Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI N/A N/A $15.30 million N/A N/A Prenetics Global $275.76 million 0.13 -$190.45 million ($3.08) -1.32

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI beats Prenetics Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; ACTOnco, a comprehensive test that helps clinicians choose the optimal treatment for all major solid tumors; ACTDrug+, a screening test that checks for 40 cancer genes to map drug options and provide treatment strategy options; ACTLung, a test focused on biomarkers associated with lung cancer for targeted therapy; ACTFusion, a test that decodes 13 fusion genes and more than 350 transcripts to map drug options; and ACTCerebra, a genomic profiling service for solid tumors. It also offers ACTMonitor, a test that analyzes 50 forms of circulating tumor DNA in the bloodstream; and ACT Risk, a screening of 67 cancer genes associated with 9 common hereditary cancers and 11 cancer syndromes. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

