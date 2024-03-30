Financial Survey: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) vs. Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Worldwide and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 17.28% 41.56% 14.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reliance Worldwide and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $98.29, indicating a potential downside of 20.88%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Reliance Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliance Worldwide and Armstrong World Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $1.30 billion 4.20 $223.80 million $5.00 24.84

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Worldwide.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Reliance Worldwide on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products. The company provides its products under the SharkBite, JG Speedfit, HoldRite, CashAcme, Reliance Valves, MultiSafe, and John Guest brands. It distributes its products through retail, wholesale, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

