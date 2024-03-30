First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $44.10 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $44.10 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $177.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $45.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $47.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $48.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,774.83.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,635.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,534.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,444.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $910.25 and a 52 week high of $1,651.73.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

