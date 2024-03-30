First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.6 %

First Foundation stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 31.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

