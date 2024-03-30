First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.54

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.54 and traded as high as $27.67. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 925,023 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.81%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 194,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

