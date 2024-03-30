First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$18.90

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$17.00 to C$18.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

TSE FM opened at C$14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.30.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6901554 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

