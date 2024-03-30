First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 471,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 94,211 shares.The stock last traded at $69.63 and had previously closed at $69.61.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

