First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 471,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 94,211 shares.The stock last traded at $69.63 and had previously closed at $69.61.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.