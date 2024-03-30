Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fission Uranium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of FCUUF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fission Uranium
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.