FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

SKOR stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

