FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SKOR opened at $47.78 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

