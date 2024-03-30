Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASET opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Announces Dividend

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.