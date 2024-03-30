FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FPAY opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.18. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.