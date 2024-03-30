FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) Shares Up 9.3%

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.73. 193,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 77,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

FLJ Group Trading Up 9.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLJ Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

