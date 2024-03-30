Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHACW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that manages, finances, operates, constructs, controls, owns, or supports real estate, construction, or infrastructure related activities.

