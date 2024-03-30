Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Financial Review

Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A Fortis 13.22% 7.00% 2.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Caribbean Utilities and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fortis has a consensus price target of $55.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and Fortis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 18.36 Fortis $8.53 billion 2.27 $1.17 billion $2.30 17.18

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Utilities. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribbean Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortis beats Caribbean Utilities on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,087,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 592,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 145 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 90 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 69,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 275,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 34,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 17,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. It also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,500 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 51,600 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

