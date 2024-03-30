Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$161.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.20.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

